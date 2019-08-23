× Action-packed weekend in Indy comes with road closures

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s time to pack your patience as we head into the weekend, because the circle city is hosting a number of events expecting to bring thousands to Marion County.

Both the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) are working around the clock, but they want everyone to enjoy the action-packed weekend.

“The Indianapolis welcome mat is certainly out this weekend. We are going to have many events going on downtown on top of our normal events,” said IMPD Public Information Officer, Michael Hewitt.

There’s a lot going on aside from the Indians game and the Colts game, both taking place Saturday night.

But INDOT wants everyone to be prepared and remain aware of the interstate closures.

“We have extended the I-465 Eastbound to Northbound closure. That will extend through Monday morning at 6 a.m., so all lanes should be open by then. That is the only full closure for the weekend,” said INDOT Media Director, Mallory Duncan.

Along with the interstate, there are several street closures that could make maneuvering downtown a bit of a nuisance. The Colts 5K is Saturday morning.

“You take thousands and thousands of motorcycles on top of that with Motorcycles on Meridian,” said Hewitt.

Motorcycles on Meridian is also happening this weekend. It’s expected to bring about 30,000 motorcycles and more than 50,000 people. But it will leave Meridian Street closed between Ohio and South Streets.

“The American Legion Convention is in town. I understand that they’ve added several hundred motorcycles to that mix,” said Hewitt.

The American Legion Parade on Sunday will close some downtown streets for most of the day.

But IMPD says they will have officers on nearly every corner to help direct traffic and keep crowds under control.

“There will be lots of officers, our event response group will be downtown. We’re partnering with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and Indiana State Police is going to have officers down just for everyone’s safety and direction,” said Hewitt.

It all boils down to thinking ahead before you hit the streets this weekend.

“Plan ahead. Plan your routes. There are lane restrictions all over Marion County,” said Duncan.