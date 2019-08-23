Attorney for semi driver accused of causing I-465 crash that killed mother, twin girls seeks psychiatric exam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A semi driver accused of causing a crash on I-465 in July that killed a mother and her twin girls may undergo a psychiatric exam to determine his competency to stand trial, court documents show.

According to court records, the 57-year-old suspect Bruce Pollard was speeding and reaching for his iced tea when got distracted and didn’t realize traffic on I-465 had slowed.

The seven-vehicle crash happened on eastbound I-465 near the 33 mile marker, resulting in multiple fatalities and multiple serious injuries. Alanna Norman Koons, 29, and her 18-month-old twins, June and Ruby Koons, were killed.

Pollard’s defense attorney Jack Crawford filed a motion to have a psychiatric exam done to see if his client is competent to stand trial.

The court documents show Pollard is concerned about getting the death penalty, which would not be applicable in his case. It seems he is not sure if his attorney is there to help or harm him, and the filing says he’s generally difficult to have a conversation with due to how many times he repeats himself.

At times, he’s reportedly asked when his mother is coming to take him home. He’s also stated that he needs to be in a mental hospital.

The filing also says Pollard fell off a combine four years go and he injured his head. Doctors allegedly operated and removed part of his brain. Since then, he’s had “trouble thinking” and has no memory of the deadly crash.

Police said after the crash, Pollard “showed no remorse” and stated he was reaching for his iced tea to drink and when he looked up traffic had stopped. During his first court appearance, Pollard did say he was sorry for what happened after being prompted to do so.

A search of online court records in Missouri and Indiana shows dating back to the early 1990s, Pollard had more than a dozen previous driving violations. Those violations include driving an overweight truck, not wearing a seat-belt, speeding, failing to keep proper driving records and as recently as this year, failing to maintain his brakes.

A date for the psychiatric exam has not been set as the motion has not yet been accepted by the court.