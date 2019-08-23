Dealership says couple took car for test drive and never returned

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A downtown Indianapolis auto salesman says a couple took one of his vehicles out for a test drive and never came back.

Allen Sutton with Bob’s Auto Sales said a man and woman came into the dealership on Fletcher Avenue Wednesday and asked about several vehicles. They finally settled on a 2010 Chevy Traverse.

“Four hours went by, we didn’t hear nothing from him, so we called the number he gave us,” Sutton said. “He wouldn’t answer, and then another hour we waited, and then when we tried to call the number again, the number had been disconnected.”

The man left a copy of his identification, which had the name “Darrell Matthews Jr.” on it. The address listed on the license belonged to the Plainfield Correction Facility.

A search of court records showed the name “Darrell Matthews” comes up on several auto theft cases. The dealership wants thieves to face stiffer penalties.

“IMPD is doing their job, but I don’t think chasing after a car thief is high priority for them,” Sutton said. “In my opinion, this guy should’ve been behind bars a long time ago.”

This is the fifth time in the business’ 40-year history that a car was stolen. If you spot the red Chevy Traverse, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477). The car had Indiana license plate number 24O3B when it was stolen.