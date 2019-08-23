Foodie Spotlight: Alley’s Alehouse hits it on the head pin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller (@eatindywatchindie on Instagram)

I’m guessing some of you might think I’d lost my mind if I told you we’re visiting the local bowling alley for the Foodie Spotlight this week. Well, that is only partly true -- we are paying a visit to Pinheads Bowling Center, but we’re really there for the culinary offerings of the hip Alehouse found inside. Alley’s Alehouse (at 13825 Britton Park Road in Fishers) is a far cry from your typical bowling alley food stand. They have a diverse menu that would make any foodie proud; not to mention 30 beers on tap. Sounds like fun, right?

Pinheads is literally a one-stop shop for all sorts of fun. Aside from the delicious restaurant, they have 80 bowling lanes along with two private bowling suites which are perfect for birthdays or work outings. They also have a killer arcade that the kids will love (and maybe some of us adults too). Side note: don’t miss the XD Dark Ride … it’s a blast! If all of that weren’t enough, they also have four outdoor volleyball courts and a happening Tiki Bar and Patio for these hot summer days.

I’m confident in saying that bowling alley food has never tasted so good. Alley’s is a legit restaurant serving legit food, which just happens to be in a bowling center. The selections are chef driven and the dishes are made with fresh ingredients. The menu is quite broad, with everything from street tacos to artisan crafted burgers and everything in between. Don’t worry though, I’m here to help you navigate your way through the extensive list of dishes. With that said, here are four “can’t miss” items to help you get started:

Chubs: Don’t be scared off by the name, they will only affect your waistline if you eat like 20 of them in one sitting (guilty as charged). Chubs are made with layers of pizza dough that have been basted with Alley’s house-made garlic butter and then hand-rolled with cheese before going into the oven. They are cheesy, garlicky, buttery rolls of goodness. I prefer to kick mine up a notch and order them with pepperoni -- and let me tell you that they are spectacular.

Alehouse Grilled Cheese: I can almost guarantee that you’ve never seen a grilled cheese like this before. This is the grilled cheese that I’ve always dreamed of, but have never been able to pull off. Just look at that fried cheese in the pic below! The Alehouse grilled cheese starts with toasted multi-grain bread that is filled with grilled white cheddar, smoke Gouda, bacon, and a raspberry compote for that hint of sweet to offset the saltiness of the cheese and bacon. This is truly a fun sandwich to eat.

Mami Saki Wings: Hi, my name is Dustin, and I’m a chicken wing addict. In my mind, the measure of any alehouse should start and end with the quality of their wings. Alley’s Mami Saki wings are the real deal. They start by deep frying the wings and then they put on their Umami Bomb seasoning & glaze before finishing them off on the grill. This grilling process locks in all of those delicious flavors. I will definitely agree that these wings don’t need a dipping sauce, but if you’re up to it, the Scorpion Venom is the bomb.

The Presidential Pizza: There is no way I could leave pizza off of this list. Alley’s handmade pizzas are hot and fresh and served straight from the oven. I haven’t had the opportunity to try all of the pizzas on their menu yet, but I can tell you that the Presidential is where it’s at. They take the strong foundation of their pizza dough, cheese, and red sauce and top it with pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms and peppadew peppers. It’s like a cheesy, meaty party in your mouth and the peppers add just a hint of heat for good measure. You probably won’t need a box for leftovers!