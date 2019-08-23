Interstate construction continues in Marion County this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Department of Transportation (INDOT) is asking drivers to plan ahead and slow down during continuing road work around Marion County this weekend.

INDOT says contractors will work to repair winter damage and improve pavement conditions in five different zones around Indianapolis interstates.

Drivers are also reminded to drive distraction free and slow down in work zones.

Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be patrolling work zones this weekend and ticketing drivers for speeding, reckless driving and driving distracted.

Full closures

I-465 EB/NB from I-65 to I-70 ALL LANES CLOSED Today through August 26 (**note, this is a change from previous dates. The date has been pushed back due to weather conditions over the past week.) Detour: Thru traffic is asked to take I-70 EB through Indianapolis back to I-465 NB. From I-74 WB: Take I-465 SB to I-65 NB to I-70 EB back to I-465 NB.



Lane Restrictions

I-65 NB from Southport Rd to I-465 Left three lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-69 SB from 82nd Street to 75th Street Right two lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday

I-69 NB from 75th Street to 82nd Street Intermittent lane closures (2 lanes at a time) 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday

I-465 WB from White River to Keystone Left three lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 SB from Pendleton Pike to I-70 interchange Left three lanes closed 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 EB from I-865 to U.S. 31/Meridian St interchange Right two lanes closed 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday

I-65 NB & SB from I-465 to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. (Exit 117) (northwest side) 2 lanes open in each direction Now through August 24

I-865 EB & WB from I-465 to I-65 1 lane open in each direction Now through August 30



Ramp Closures

Allisonville Rd to I-465 WB 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

Pendleton Pike to I-465 SB 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

Michigan Rd to I-465 EB 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-65 NB to I-465 WB 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m .Monday Note** you will not be able to travel from I-65 NB on the south side to I-465 this weekend. The EB ramp is already closed due to the full closure.



