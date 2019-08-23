× Man stabbed along I-70 in Wayne County dies; murder suspect arrested

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – A man who was stabbed along I-70 in Wayne County last week has died from his injuries and a suspect has been charged with his murder.

Sheriff Randy Retter says Pavel Nery-Gonzalez, 47, has also been charged with aggravated battery and is being held in the Wayne County Jail without bond.

The victim, 55-year-old Angel Cruz, passed away after being found with stab wounds near the 154 mile marker around 6 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Cruz was from Miami, Florida, as is Nery-Gonzalez.

A semi involved in the investigation was removed from the scene and secured for additional crime scene processing.