Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: August 23

Posted 11:37 PM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47PM, August 23, 2019

Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees Geoffrey Brown of Fishers and Patrick Mastrian of Chatard (WXIN August 23, 2019).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep football our cameras shot on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: FISHERS’ GEOFFREY BROWN

Fishers` Geoffrey Brown snags the interception and returns it for a score, stiff-arming his way into the end zone during the Tigers` 26-0 win over North Central at Lucas Oil Stadium.

NOMINEE #2: CHATARD'S PATRICK MASTRIAN

Bishop Chatard`s Patrick Mastrian gathers in the pass and takes it 41 yards through the Brebeuf Jesuit defense into the end zone during the Trojans` 49-14 win.

 

 

 

