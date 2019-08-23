× Showers take a break; a great weekend ahead!

Skies are clearing from north to south, as showers downstate work towards Cincinnati! We expect a beautiful day ahead, while rain chances end and sunshine builds in. Along with ample sunshine by this afternoon, a drop in our dew points will create a more comfortable air mass to enjoy.

Tonight will be incredible for outdoor activities and we have many going on here in the city, such as Greekfest, the Jason Aldean concert, Conner Prairie with the Bee Gees tribute and the Indians game at 7:15 p.m.

Cooler start on Saturday morning and plenty of sunshine on the way through the day! This will make for a great afternoon for Colts tailgating with likely the roof open, as the Colts take on the Bears at 7 p.m. Dry and warmer for Sunday too!

Rain and storms moving back in on Monday, as much-needed rain returns to the state! Perfect timing…