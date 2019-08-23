× Thieves fire shots in parking lot following robbery at south side CVS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Armed thieves who tried to steal drugs from a south side CVS store took money instead, police say.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the thieves went to the CVS at 8970 S. Meridian St. to steal drugs around 4:30 a.m. However, they couldn’t access them because the drugs were locked away.

The thieves took money from the store instead. They fired shots in the parking lot as they left, police said.

Police there were a few people inside the store at the time, which was open and being remodeled. No one was hurt during the incident.