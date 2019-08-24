HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 05: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass before the game against the Houston Texans during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Andrew Luck to retire from football, ESPN reports
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 05: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass before the game against the Houston Texans during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Andrew Luck plans to retire from football, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.
Schefter said Luck has met with Colts owner Jim Irsay to deliver the news.
Luck is expected to make it official during a news conference Sunday, according to Schefter. A source told Schefter Luck is mentally exhausted and wearing down.