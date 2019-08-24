× Andrew Luck to retire from football, ESPN reports

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Andrew Luck plans to retire from football, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter said Luck has met with Colts owner Jim Irsay to deliver the news.

Luck is expected to make it official during a news conference Sunday, according to Schefter. A source told Schefter Luck is mentally exhausted and wearing down.

This is a developing story.