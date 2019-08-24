Clear, comfortable open to weekend; showers hold off until Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a refreshing start to the weekend as Saturday morning lows fell into the 50s around central Indiana! The clearing skies and northerly winds allowed temperatures to drop overnight. Dew points in the 50s are also creating very comfortable, less humid conditions for today.

High pressure over the Great Lakes will provide the state with mainly sunny skies today. The Colts have their third preseason game this evening and the roof at Lucas Oil Stadium is going to be OPEN! Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s by the time fans tailgate this afternoon. Temperatures should stay in the 70s throughout the game as well.

More clouds will start filling into the FOX59 viewing area on Sunday. Skies will become partly cloudy during the afternoon and mostly cloudy in the evening. Shower chances rise Sunday night with increasing coverage as we kick-off the work week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday and Tuesday, with drier air building back into the state late in the week. Take note, below normal temperatures are expected in the extended forecast!