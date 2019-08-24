× Couple gets engaged in end zone after running Colts 5K

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A couple has a little extra to celebrate after crossing the finish line at the Colts 5K.

James Quebbeman and Ashley Beaver got engaged in the end zone. They said they run in the race every year and always take a photo after. Quebbeman decided it would be the perfect surprise.

“This year I had two of our good friends go with us so he’s holding on to the ring for the past 72 hours,” Quebbeman said, “I yelled ‘Omaha’ after we crossed the 50, true story, and he handed me the ring and we went over to the end zone and it was like a touchdown, ‘will you marry me?'” Quebbeman said.

Beaver said she did not see it coming.

“Shock! It took a second to register but when I did, waterworks I just started crying,” Beaver said.

Hundreds of runners participated in the Colts 5K this year. They enjoyed food, drinks and live music after crossing the finish line on the 50-yard line.

This year the runners also got tickets to the pre-season game against the Chicago Bears. The game starts at 7 p.m. Saturday night.