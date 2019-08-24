Multiple people injured in shooting on Indy’s near north side

Posted 2:12 PM, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 03:11PM, August 24, 2019

Photo from the scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting Saturday, police say.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting near East 23rd Street and Guilford Avenue.

Officials say multiple people have been shot, but it is unclear how many. The extent of their injuries is also unknown at this time.A Chaplain on the scene told FOX59 an infant is involved, but did not say how.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

