National Whiskey Sour Day puts a new twist on a cocktail classic

Posted 11:17 AM, August 24, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- There really is a day for everything, and cocktails are no exception. National Whiskey Sour Day is celebrated every August 25th, and as Fox 59's Zach Myers found out, an old-time favorite has a new year taste.

