Watch the Indianapolis Colts take on the Chicago Bears in preseason action on FOX59 and FOX59.com

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts face the Chicago Bears in their final home preseason game of the year.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. from Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts are currently 0-2 in the preseason, having lost to Buffalo and Cleveland.

Fans shouldn’t expect to see many of the team’s front-line players. Coach Frank Reich said most of the starters would watch from the sidelines. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett won’t play, the team revealed Friday. That means fans will see a lot of Phillip Walker and Chad Kelly under center.

Traditionally, starters see their most action in the third game of the preseason, but Reich is approaching it differently this year. He also said Bears coach Matt Nagy planned to take a similar approach with his team.

