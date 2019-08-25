Cloud cover builds into the state Sunday; soggy start to the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Central Indiana will finish off the weekend on a dry note, but more clouds will fill into the area this afternoon. The increasing clouds are ahead of an approaching storm system that will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the work week. Since high pressure is over Lake Ontario/ New York today, it should keep the showers to our west until tonight. Temperatures will rise a bit more compared to Saturday as highs climb near 80 degrees.

Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight and there could be a few spotty showers around. Most of the scattered activity is going to arrive Monday morning. Keep the rain gear nearby throughout the day as shower and storm chances continue through Monday afternoon and evening. The mainly cloudy sky and rain around will keep temperatures from rising too much. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 70s Monday afternoon.

A cold front is going to bring another wave of rain on Tuesday. Before the boundary arrives, temperatures may bump up into the lower 80s. Once the showers move out Tuesday evening along with the cold front, the humidity will lower, and temperatures will drop midweek. The weather looks pleasant the second half of the work week.