Hundreds gather to honor lives of murdered teenage siblings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police are still trying to determine what led to the murder of two Indianapolis teenagers, but nearly 48 hours after their deaths, hundreds of friends, family, strangers and community leaders gathered for a prayer vigil to honor their cut short lives.

Police say 15-year-old Ashlynn and 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson were shot and killed Friday before 7:30 a.m. inside their Postbrook apartment on Indy’s northeast side.

Hundreds gathered Sunday night with balloons, candles, music, love and prayer in the very same place where these two siblings took their last breath. The vigil was to honor their lives and lock arms with those in the community to put an end to gun violence.

The family says they did everything they were supposed to, but it still couldn't keep Ashlynn and Nicholas from becoming victims.

"My children were stolen from me, they were stolen from the world and they were amazing. They were," said their mother, Antonia Bailey.

"I tried my hardest to protect them, but I couldn't. But they're amazing. And to the individual who did it, please turn yourself in. If anyone see him, please do not harm him. Call the police. I don't want any more violence. We don't need any more bloodshed ... I'm mad as hell. I'm mad, but I forgive you."

Surveillance photos of a person of interest were released by IMPD. Police are still working to track the person down.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).