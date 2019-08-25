× IMPD Homicide Detectives make arrest in Saturday’s double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS – On August 24, 2019 Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide Detectives arrested 36-year-old Ivory Smith for her alleged involvement in the double homicide which occurred Saturday.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Officers with IMPD were dispatched to 2345 N. Guilford Ave. in response to a caller stating multiple people had been shot at that location. When officers arrived, they located three people shot inside the residence. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded. Despite the best life-saving efforts a thirty-seven-year-old male and his three-month-old nephew were pronounced deceased at the scene. A third person, the mother of the adult male deceased, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Homicide detectives responded and immediately began canvassing the area for witnesses. Detectives developed probable cause and arrested Ivory Smith, girlfriend of the deceased, for her involvement in today’s homicides and the injuries sustained to the third victim. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The MCCO will release the name of the decedents once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.