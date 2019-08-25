IN Focus: Panelists discuss race for mayor, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - New numbers show Mayor Joe Hogsett with a commanding lead over his Republican opponent State Sen. Jim Merritt.

A recent poll from IndyPolitics.org and Mason Strategies show Hogsett with a 55-27 lead over Merritt ahead of their first joint appearance next week at the IndyChamber's 'HobNob' event.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Mike Murphy, Liane Hulka, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Adam Wren discuss the race for mayor and more of this week's top stories, including Merritt's call for a toll road on Binford Boulevard, and another state lawmaker's decision to run for attorney general.

