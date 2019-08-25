× Man dies after motorcycle crash on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man has died after crashing his motorcycle on Indianapolis’ southeast side early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a man crashed his motorcycle on the 8000 block of Edgewood Avenue.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was traveling westbound when he failed to turn as the road curves. That’s when the male struck a tree on the side of the road.

A passerby called 911 at approximately 1:20 am.

The accident happened on the same night as police were warning drivers to be extra cautious with lots of road closures and downtown’s Motorcycles on Meridian event.

An investigation has begun to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the crash. Police said the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The name of the victim has not been released yet as next of kin has not been notified.

This is a developing story.