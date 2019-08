× Power outage in downtown Indianapolis has about 10,000 in the dark for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IPL officials have confirmed that a blown transformer at a substation in downtown is the cause for about 10,000 people to be without power this Sunday morning.

The situation was reported just after 8:00 a.m. and covers  much of the north half of downtown north of I-65 as well as an area just southeast of the North Split.

