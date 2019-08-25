× Rain and storms moving in Monday

Our pattern of dry, comfortable conditions is coming to an end. Showers and storms moving in overnight will bring a wet start to the new work week. Be sure to have the umbrella for the Monday morning commute. Rain and storms will continue on and off throughout the day.

This system is bringing plenty of moisture with it. Some of these showers will be on the heavier side, really making a huge dent in the rain deficit for the month. Indianapolis isn’t TOO far from where we should be by now in August. However, many surrounding cities still really need the rain.

Along with the rain, we’ll start noticing it becoming more on the muggy side again as dew point temperatures rise quickly Monday morning/afternoon.

Showers will ease into Tuesday before finally clearing out Tuesday night. From there, we’re setup for another few day stretch of dry, less humid conditions.

Temperatures will only drop to the mid and upper 60’s by early Sunday morning. With rain around during the afternoon, they won’t rebound very far. Highs on Monday will peak in the mid and upper 70’s.

Wednesday through Friday are looking really nice! However, by the end of the week, we’ll start noticing it becoming more humid once again before showers and storm chances return for the weekend.