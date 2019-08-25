× The nation reacts to Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — He… he did what?

Murmurs grew in Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night as fans attending the Colts’ preseason exhibition against the Bears saw ESPN’s Adam Shefter report on Andrew Luck’s retirement via social media before the franchise quarterback had a chance to make the announcement himself.

Luck’s untimely retirement sent shock waves through the football world. After coming off arguably the best season of his career, the 29-year-old called it quits roughly two weeks before the start of the regular season. The newly married man and soon-to-be father cited his mental and physical health as reasons for stepping away.

When the news broke, players and fans from around the country took to Twitter to express their sentiments.

Here are some of the more notable reactions to Luck’s surprise retirement:

Jim Brown, Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, Gronk.

Left early. Shocking

But this is different. Andrew Luck is a elite QB and foundation of a franchise — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 25, 2019

"He came in and gave me new hope. He really did." Former Colts teammate @ReggieWayne_17 reacts to Andrew Luck's retirement. pic.twitter.com/l07RYAbBf7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 25, 2019

Dearest mother —

The quill has never felt more heavy. I have made the decision to holster my sidearm permanently. I shall battle no more. The decision is difficult, but, as the hogs taught me, I must be true to myself. I am coming home to care for you and the farm.

— Andrew — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) August 25, 2019

An incredible competitor and a truly great person. I’ll miss competing against a guy who always played the game extremely hard, with an immense amount of respect. Wishing Andrew nothing but the absolute best moving forward. I know this had to be unbelievably difficult decision. pic.twitter.com/jgMHwJvPxo — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 25, 2019

Sheesh man, thank you for a great year last year my guy and helping me take my game further by practicing against you day in and day out! I wish you nothing but the best my guy! ✌🏾 Out Andrewski!!! It was terrible how the fans booed a man who gave them so much‼️Much respect12 pic.twitter.com/9mQls9u24t — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) August 25, 2019

Yup. All good. AFC South is still mine. Sleep well, kitty cat. I’m coming for you in a few weeks. https://t.co/6fPLsJXFOv — Blue (@blue) August 25, 2019

Most passing TDs in first 6 NFL seasons: Dan Marino 196

Andrew Luck 171

Peyton Manning 167

Russell Wilson 161 Most passing yards in first 6 NFL seasons: Peyton Manning 24,885

Dan Marino 23,856

Andrew Luck 23,671

Matt Ryan 23,472 — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) August 25, 2019

A star on the field and a class act off the field. Thanks for everything Andrew. We’ll see you at the track soon.#ThankYouLuck pic.twitter.com/7b8K61uzQ5 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck is a class act and has done great things for the @Colts and the city of Indianapolis. We all wish him well in retirement and look forward to a great season this year. pic.twitter.com/Zbnfses2pQ — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) August 25, 2019

Watching Andrew Luck tonight, he was done. Just done. Plain and simple. Done physically. Done emotionally. Done with injuries. Done with rehab. Done with football. A sad tragedy unfolded in Indianapolis as he lost the love of the game he once cherished. — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) August 25, 2019

This is a very rough game. Most people who have not played at this level will never understand what we put our bodies through season after season. We don’t need the sympathy because this is what we signed up for but to “boo” a man that battled for that city is disgraceful. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) August 25, 2019

Thank you Drew for everything you gave this game! You are an amazing teammate and an even better friend. Wish you nothing but the best in your next endeavor. I know you will be even greater in your next chapter — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck will be somebody I tell my kids about. The person & the player. Respect Andrew ✊🏾 #LTE — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) August 25, 2019

I always said I wouldn’t be surprised if Luck retired in his prime. Yet here I am SHOCKED! He was truly one of the guys who seemed like he only played the game because he genuinely just enjoyed the game. Been thru A LOT physically and mentally. Happy for him. — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) August 25, 2019

Given the news about Andrew Luck, I immediately thought about the Andrew Luck-RG III debates everyone had when they were considered the best prospects in the draft. You just never know how things will pan out. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 25, 2019

Drew Brees on Andrew Luck retiring from the NFL #Saints pic.twitter.com/nqYxiBr48v — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 25, 2019

You won’t hear these kids @RileyChildrens Hospital booing #AndrewLuck. The important victories happen here, not on the football field. Thank you Andrew for being a great human being. @NFL @Colts #ColtsNation pic.twitter.com/TO3yoYLKlk — Michael Pruitt, PIO (@Michael_Pruitt1) August 25, 2019

Be a man, Andrew Luck. Choose pain. Choose unhappiness. Choose doctors screwing up your shoulder, ankle, calf, mind, joy, game you used to love. Choose ME over your love of wife and life and self and health….because my love can often withstand an interception. Selfish loser. — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) August 25, 2019

Opinion: As a Colts fan, I’m obviously disappointed right now. But I wonder how many fans would take back their “boos” after hearing Andrew Luck’s comments at the podium? Really didn’t like hearing that last night, and the timing of that news breaking was just awkward. @FOX59 — Zach Myers (@ZachMyersNews) August 25, 2019

.@ESPNBooger shares his point of view on Andrew Luck's retirement from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/PkZX7MlOgX — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 25, 2019

Good Andrew Luck anecdote from Zach Ertz on their time together at Stanford. pic.twitter.com/8x18YUgtlF — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 25, 2019

I’ve posted this before, but Andrew Luck’s retirement reminds me of this essay from a palliative care nurse. “Regrets of the Dying.” No one she nursed, at the end of life, ever wished they had spent more time at work. https://t.co/LPe0NpDGR1 pic.twitter.com/1q4X6uSsNa — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 25, 2019

I got a chance to go on @SportsCenter and chat about the unfortunate booing of Andrew Luck last night while he walked off the field… Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/nY3bZql2fo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2019

Russell Wilson's reaction to the retirement of Andrew Luck pic.twitter.com/7OYQ9DAJlY — Sam HawkBadger (@hwkbgr) August 25, 2019

2 weeks ago, I happened to be walking off the field behind Andrew Luck. He hadn’t practiced but was out watching & supporting his teammates. He high-fived every kid he saw as he left (I only caught the final seconds). Through his personal pain, he thought to bring joy to others. pic.twitter.com/CJqFsG4Wm7 — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) August 25, 2019

