The nation reacts to Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — He… he did what?
Murmurs grew in Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night as fans attending the Colts’ preseason exhibition against the Bears saw ESPN’s Adam Shefter report on Andrew Luck’s retirement via social media before the franchise quarterback had a chance to make the announcement himself.
Luck’s untimely retirement sent shock waves through the football world. After coming off arguably the best season of his career, the 29-year-old called it quits roughly two weeks before the start of the regular season. The newly married man and soon-to-be father cited his mental and physical health as reasons for stepping away.
When the news broke, players and fans from around the country took to Twitter to express their sentiments.
Here are some of the more notable reactions to Luck’s surprise retirement:
Be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast: