Another wet commute shaping up for Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is looking like central Indiana will have another wet morning commute Tuesday as more rain is expected to move in to the Hoosier State overnight.

A cold front slowly moving through the central United States will begin passing through the state late morning through mid-afternoon. The air mass will remain humid, tropical-like, until the front passes. This will allow showers and thunderstorms to develop in Illinois and move east in to central Indiana by morning.

The area of showers and thunderstorms will continue moving east through the morning. By late morning and early afternoon, ahead of the cold front, additional showers and thunderstorms may develop. The cold front will help push the rain to the east southeast.

Winds will shift from the southwest to the west after the front passes. This will allow drier air to move in to the state. It should also allow skies to begin brightening, becoming mostly sunny prior to sunset.

RAINY DAYS ON MONDAY

Indianapolis has received nearly an inch of rain through 7 p.m. Monday. The 0.98” for the day ranks 3rd most for August 26 since 1871.

1st 1.90” – 1890

2nd 1.82” – 2016

3rd 0.98” – 2019

Computer models suggest an additional 0.10” to 0.75” of rain is possible through the end of the rain Tuesday afternoon.