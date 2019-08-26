× Areas of rain and storms return after a gorgeous weekend!

Showers and storms are already working through the region this morning! This will be a rather unsettled day shaping up, under mainly cloudy skies. Areas of rain and spotty storms will be with us through the day, keeping our temperatures from warming. Highs this afternoon will likely only reach the middle 70’s, marking a day below the seasonal average. Winds will be increasing today from the southeast, so some limited visibility could play a role while driving.

Occasional showers and storms will remain in the forecast tonight and through early Tuesday morning. The threat of severe weather is VERY low, with some gusts and lightning, being primarily the main threat. Eventually a front will slip through the state ending our rain chances and bringing a cooler pocket of air for Wednesday.

Rainfall totals will vary but amounts could average from .10″ to 1 inch in spots over the next 24 to 36 hours. The rest of the workweek looks rather dry before the holiday weekend. Some showers could impact our Labor Day weekend, look for additional updates through the week!