Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Andrew Luck's sudden retirement over the weekend shocked fans and the sports world.

Some fans booed Luck. Others were sympathetic. Many were simply confused by how things played out.

"Big Joe" Staysniak from 1070 The Fan and 107.5 joined FOX59 Morning News to discuss Luck's decision, how fans are feeling and what it means for the franchise going forward.