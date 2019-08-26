Court records reveal motive behind shooting that killed 3-month-old Indy baby and his uncle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Court records detail the motive behind a deadly shooting that took the life of a three-month-old baby over the weekend.

The shooting took place Saturday afternoon on Guilford Avenue, on Indy’s near north side.

According to court records, the accused killer dialed 911 after the shooting, then waited and met police at her doorway to explain exactly what led up to the violence.

Investigators claim when they arrived on scene, 36-year-old Ivory Smith confessed she got into an argument with her boyfriend William Wilson, a tattoo artist known affectionately by friends and family as “Corn Bread.”

The affidavit claims after Ivory grabbed a gun during the fight, “William began pacing and told Ivory, ‘Do it.’”

The court records then detail how Ivory shot William multiple times and when he tried to run away she mistakenly thought he went to his 62-year-old mother’s bedroom.

The probable cause affidavit continues that Ivory, “stopped in the doorway and began shooting at William’s mother, Deborah Cooper.”

Cooper was lying in bed along with Wilson’s three-month-old nephew Kahdor Wilson.

Police say Ivory admitted, “She only stopped shooting when the gun went empty and heard Deborah say her name. That’s when Ivory realized she shot Deborah.”

The 62-year-old was shot in the wrist but is expected to survive.

According to Ivory’s story, while she intentionally shot her boyfriend, she didn’t intend to kill his young nephew.

The last line of the affidavit reads that while Ivory waited for police to arrive, “William was lying at the bottom of the stairs, still breathing. Ivory did not try to help him.”

The suspect is due is court for an initial hearing on Tuesday. In the meantime, she’s being held without bond in the Marion County Jail.