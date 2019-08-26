× Delaware County traffic stop yields drugs, stolen handgun

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested two Muncie residents on drug charges and possession of a stolen handgun during a routine traffic stop on Saturday.

Police said around 8:30 p.m. an ISP trooper a was headed west bound on Fuson Road and saw a work van also headed west bound.

The officer checked the license plate which showed that it had expired in December of 2018 and stopped the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Ashley Titus, 30, of Muncie, and the passenger as Jammie Watson, 19, also of Muncie. ISP said neither person had a valid driver’s license.

A Delaware County K9 Unit arrived to assist and indicated the presence of contraband.

Police searched the van and found ten grams of marijuana, pills believed to be Hydrocodone and a .40 caliber handgun reported stolen from Yorktown.

Titus was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, and Watson was arrested and charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Watson also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possessing a handgun without a license.

They were taken to the Delaware County Jail, and the van was towed and impounded for expired registration.