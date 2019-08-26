Detectives want help locating car that struck, killed motorcyclist on Indy’s east side

Posted 8:08 PM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:23PM, August 26, 2019

Example of white Mitsubishi Lancer provided by IMPD (Not actual suspect vehicle)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are asking the public to help locate a vehicle that struck and killed a motorcyclist before fleeing the scene over the weekend.

It happened near the intersection of English Avenue and North Emerson Avenue on the east side shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says 31-year-old Paul Barlow of Indy died as a result of his injuries suffered in the hit-and-run.

Detectives believe the vehicle that hit Barlow’s motorcycle was a white 2010-2014 Mitsubishi Lancer sedan. IMPD provided a photo, but noted that it isn’t the actual suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD hit-and-run office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

