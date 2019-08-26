Eddie Murphy to host ‘SNL’ for the first time in 35 years

Honoree Eddie Murphy speaks onstage at Spike TV's "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" at the Saban Theatre on November 3, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Eddie Murphy will be returning to a place that helped launch his career — “Saturday Night Live.”

The comedian will be the host of the sketch comedy show on Dec. 21, marking the former cast member’s first hosting appearance since 1984.

Murphy was a cast member from 1980 to 1984, starring in such landmark sketches as “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood” and as Gumby, Buckwheat and Stevie Wonder.

He went on to star in numerous films, including “The Nutty Professor,” Bowfinger,” ”Beverly Hills Cop” and “Coming to America.”

“Saturday Night Live,” celebrating its 45th season, returns Sept. 28 with host Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish as the musical guest.

Others planned to grace the show this season include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taylor Swift, David Harbour, Camila Cabello and Kristen Stewart.

