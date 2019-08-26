× Head coach of men’s basketball team at IUPUI resigns following OWI arrest

FISHERS, Ind. – Jason Gardner has resigned as head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis following his arrest for operating while intoxicated.

IUPUI said Tuesday that the university and Gardner “have mutually agreed to part ways” and that assistant head coach Byron Rimm II has been named interim head coach for the 2019-2020 season.

Gardner was arrested in Hamilton County early Monday morning.

The Fishers Police Department says Gardner was found asleep behind the wheel of a stopped car at the intersection of Cumberland Road and Bruddy Drive around 4:30 a.m. Police say they were unable to wake him and had to enter the car and take it out of gear.

Gardner then woke up and identified himself. Police say he stumbled out of his car and failed every field sobriety test. They could also allegedly smell alcohol on his breath.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail. Toxicology results from a blood test are still pending.