Indiana non-profit raises Alzheimer's awareness, looking for 1000 'Dementia Friends'

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indiana-based non-profit wants 1,000 Hoosiers to become a Dementia Friend this September, as part of Global Alzheimer’s Awareness month.

CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions focuses on improving the quality-of-life for seniors and people with disabilities.

According to a statement, CICOA started in 1974 and offers personal home care, meals, senior transportation, home accessibility modifications, respite care, caregiver assistance and more.

“Dementia Friends is a global movement that is changing the way people think, act and talk about dementia. Since launching Dementia Friends Indiana in 2017, CICOA partners with more than 15 area agencies on aging throughout the state to educate people about dementia, reduce stigmas surrounding it and implement practical changes that create more welcoming environments for those affected by it.”

CICOA said becoming a Dementia Friend is easy and is encouraging the public to watch the online video at dementiafriendsindiana.org.

For more information, the public is welcome to attend a Become a Friend Session at the following dates and locations:

Sept. 6 from 2-3 p.m. at CICOA, 8440 Woodfield Crossing Blvd., Indianapolis

Sept. 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Ransford Chapel at Compass Park, 690 State St, Franklin

Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to noon, CICOA’s Morgan County office, 110 N. Main St.

Sept. 12 from 2-3 p.m. at the Shelby County Senior Services, 1504 S Harrison St., Shelbyville

Sept. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. at CICOA, 8440 Woodfield Crossing Blvd., Indianapolis

Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon at CICOA, 8440 Woodfield Crossing Blvd., Indianapolis

Sept. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Hamilton East Public Library in Fishers, 5 Municipal Dr.

Sept. 25 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Hamilton East Public Library in Fishers, 5 Municipal Dr.

Sept. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at CICOA, 8440 Woodfield Crossing Blvd.

Dementia Friends Indiana is also hosting two Memory Café events in September for people with dementia and a caregiver. Memory Cafés are free to attend, but registration is required at dementiafriendsindiana.org/events-calendar.

Sept. 8 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Memory Café at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers. Participants will try fall-time delicacies such as apple fritters and pumpkin butter, learn a craft and make apple butter, in addition to visiting the Apple Store.

Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hamilton East Public Library in Fishers.

CICOA said dementia is an epidemic and will continue to be one of the most challenging health conditions of our time.

“As the number of Indiana residents affected by it continues to grow, so does our need to better understand what dementia is, how it affects people and how to make a difference in the lives of those touched by it.”