IUPUI men’s basketball coach arrested for OWI

Posted 10:47 PM, August 26, 2019, by

Jason Gardner (Photo By Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis men’s basketball head coach Jason Gardner has been arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Gardner was arrested and charged with OWI early Monday morning, according to Hamilton County Jail records.

When asked to comment on the incident, IUPUI said, “We are aware of the situation regarding men’s head basketball coach Jason Gardner and are looking into the circumstances.”

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.