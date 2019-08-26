Officially say goodbye to summer with Labor Day events. Jennifer Hanson with Downtown Indy shares what's going on.
Labor Day weekend fun in Central Indiana
-
Register to win a VIP Pit Crew Experience
-
I-465 closures on southeast side begin
-
First real-world ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ event coming to Indianapolis
-
Areas of rain and storms return after a gorgeous weekend
-
Trump defends Acosta but will look into Epstein plea deal
-
-
Plague-infected prairie dogs concern Phish fans before Colorado show
-
DNR: Wyandotte Caves to reopen Saturday
-
INDOT: Southeast side I-465 closures extended until August 26 due to rain
-
New York startup to pilot Indianapolis-Chicago bus service
-
Indiana drownings are up this year, DNR says
-
-
Plague-infected prairie dogs shuts down parts of Denver suburb
-
Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigns after criticism over Jeffrey Epstein plea deal
-
Trump to nominate son of late Justice Antonin Scalia for labor secretary