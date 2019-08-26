× Notebook: Teammates angered by fans’ booing of Andrew Luck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The last time Andrew Luck walked off the Lucas Oil Stadium field as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, boos escorted him to the tunnel.

Let’s get one thing crystal clear: it was a vocal, angry minority of fans who stuck around for the fourth quarter of a third preseason game during which neither the Colts nor Chicago Bears put their starters at risk.

When the news leaked out late Saturday that Luck had decided to retire, one reaction came in the form of those biting boos.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I heard the reaction,’’ he said during his going-away press conference. “It hurt, I’ll be honest.’’

His teammates weren’t hurt. They were downright angry.

“Yeah, I thought it was bulls***, just plain and simple,’’ center Ryan Kelly said. “The guy has represented the city the way he has and represented football the way he did. I just thought it wasn’t great.’’

One by one, Luck’s teammates – former teammates – had his back.

T.Y. Hilton: “I didn’t like it. I was one of the first players in (the locker room), but I heard it. He don’t deserve it. He gave a lot to the city, a lot to the community. He gave everything he had. What more do you ask from him to boo him? It wasn’t good.’’

Jacoby Brissett: “That sucked as a teammate to see that and feel the reaction that we got from the fans for him. You know that hurt more than anything. Yeah, it sucked. You don’t want to hear that. Especially a guy like that, who’s done as much as he’s done and what he’s been through even before I got here and talking to him and hearing a lot of those stories. No.’’

Darius Leonard: “It sucked. Especially a guy who did so much for this organization, so much for this city, so much for the team. The news was terrible, but you still do not boo a guy who gave so much for this community.

“You see what he battled against and it showed how tough he is. For him to get booed the last time walking off the field, it definitely sucked. Not just for him, but for the whole Colts’ organization.’’

Kenny Moore II: “It was disrespectful. He doesn’t deserve that. A guy like that, a person like that doesn’t deserve it. He’s given his all to this city. He was never one of those guys in the media doing things wrong.

“It wasn’t everybody booing, it was just a section of fans. But it was disrespectful.’’

Jack Doyle: “I didn’t hear about it initially, (but) I heard about it. It’s tough. I don’t like that. I’m sure the people that did it probably regret it. I’m sure that was an emotional reaction to how it came out. No one wanted it to come out that way. I’m sure they regret it.

“I hope they don’t feel that way because what Andrew gave to this city and this organization is truly unbelievable.’’

Injury update

Moore was held out of Monday’s practice and is dealing with a broken right thumb. He’s got a cast on his right hand.

Moore sustained the injury during practice while covering a receiver. He is optimistic he’ll be available for the Sept. 8 opener against the Los Angeles Chargers even though he’ll have to wear some type of protective device on his hand.

Rookie wideout Parris Campbell (hamstring) and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (knee) returned to practice. That’s significant for Campbell, who missed the final 12 training camp practices with the injury.

Roster moves

The team waived safety Matthis Farley and signed two safeties – Micah Abernathy and Jacob Thieneman.

Farley appeared in 37 games with 16 starts over the past three seasons.

“It has been a privilege to get to know Matthias over the last two years,’’ general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement. “He was a leader for our organization on and off the field.’’

Thieneman is a former Guerin Catholic and Purdue University standout. He participated in the New York Giants’ offseason program before being placed on the injured reserve list in May. The Giants waived him in June.

