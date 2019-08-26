× Police pursuit of wrong-way drunk driver ends in I-65 dump truck crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have arrested a 20-year-old man after a pursuit ended in a crash on I-65 early Sunday morning.

According to police, an ISP trooper was patrolling a construction zone on I-65 near Lafayette Road around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, August 25.

The officer noticed a vehicle that appeared to be disabled on the shoulder in an area with two of the three northbound lanes were closed.

ISP said the officer stopped behind a black Pontiac Grand Am with his lights on, and as he approached, the car started to move forward and turn left at a slow speed.

The officer yelled at the driver to stop, but the driver put the car in reverse and backed into the guardrail. The officer ran to the front of the car and knocked on the window with his flashlight in attempt to stop the driver, according to police.

The car sped away, heading southbound in northbound lanes of I-65.

Police said the officer pursued the Pontiac which was driving in the closed two lanes of the construction zone headed towards a work area.

A dump truck driving northbound pulled into the construction zone and into the path of the car resulting in a crash.

According to police, the Pontiac struck the front of the dump truck. There were no injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac was identified as Jonathan Hipolito, 20, of Indianapolis and was believed to be intoxicated.

Hipolito was taken to Eskenazi Hospital by ambulance for evaluation and a blood alcohol test.

He was arrested and faces charges including minor consumption of alcohol, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated.