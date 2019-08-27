× 15-year-old charged with murders of teenage siblings on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 15-year-old has been charged with the murder of two siblings who were found shot to death at their apartment on the northeast side of Indianapolis last Friday.

Along with the two felony murder counts, the teenage suspect is also being charged with dangerous possession of a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license, both class A misdemeanors.

Ashlynn Nelson, 15, and Nicholas Nelson, 16, were found shot to death in the 4100 block of Windhill Drive just before 7:30 a.m.

Responding officers pursued a suspect running from the Postbrook Apartments toward a nearby townhouse community in the vicinity of East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

Officers lost track of the suspect but detectives soon released video surveillance photographs of the male they were chasing.

The suspect was taken into custody on Monday. Sources say the victims’ mother actually was the one who facilitated his surrender to Indianapolis homicide detectives for his alleged involvement in the murders.

FOX59 is choosing not to identify the suspect because he is a juvenile and isn’t being charged as an adult at this time.