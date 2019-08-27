Beloved Southport girl dies after struggle with cancer

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A beloved Southport girl has passed away after a struggle with cancer, the Southport Police Department announced Tuesday.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend, Savannah McHale. Earlier this year we introduced Savannah to you as a young lady suffering from DIPG, an untreatable tumor. RIP Savannah.#SavannahStrong #SouthportStrong pic.twitter.com/o0eBPJxpEt — Southport Police (@SouthportPD) August 27, 2019

In November, fifth-grader Savannah McHale was diagnosed with a form of cancer called DIPG, a brain tumor that’s both rare and inoperable.

Her mother, Kimberly McHale, said Savannah had an inoperable tumor on her brain stem. In February, Kimberly told FOX59 of the weekly trips she and 10-year-old Savannah would take to Cincinnati for treatment.

Despite her devastating diagnoses, Savannah’s message was “stay happy.”

“Keep smiling and stay positive,” Savannah said.

Down to one income, Southport police organized a fundraiser with UNO Pizzeria and Grill in Southport last winter to help the family.

“They’re all part of our family, and we want to make sure that they’re taken care of,” Officer John Benton said.

Savannah’s death has been heartbreaking for the Southport community.

