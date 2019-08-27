× Bob Evans giving away hundreds of meals to thank teachers

Bob Evans is giving away nearly 800 turkey and dressing dinners to teachers.

Actually, the restaurant chain is giving away 799 such dinners to reward teachers for their hard work. In addition to the giveaway, Bob Evans is offering the meal for $7.99 at Indianapolis-area locations through Sept. 30.

Teachers can go to this link starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 28) to claim one of the 799 free dinners. Teachers who enter after the free dinners have been redeemed will get a 10% off coupon that’s valid until Oct. 31, 2019.

The meal sounds pretty appetizing:

The iconic dish is made with care in every restaurant kitchen, slow-roasted for six hours daily, hand-carved and served with homestyle gravy, Bob Evans’ famous mashed potatoes, savory herb dressing, fresh baby carrots, cranberry relish and freshly baked dinner rolls.

The restaurant said the promotion is its way of thanking teachers and helping families enjoy a meal together during the busy back-to-school period.