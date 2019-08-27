Carmel Police Department gets overdose reversal drug for K-9 officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – A Carmel police officer nearly overdosed on fentanyl earlier this year while responding to a call. Officer Tyler Brammer Wolf says other officers had to give him Narcan, an overdose reversal drug.

Officer Wolf said an officer on his shift got behind a stolen vehicle that pulled into a gas station on 106th Street and College Avenue. He said they found a white powdery substance in the passenger's wallet. It was too late before he realized it was fentanyl.

"I was feeling fine when I came across it and then about maybe a minute to two minutes later, I was getting very light headed and super dizzy really quick," he said.

He said his hands and feet became numb very quickly. Officers then administered Narcan.

"Everybody says it takes very limited amounts but you never think it takes that small of an amount until it is happening," he said.

If that can happen to a person, what could happen to a dog?

K-9 handler officer Brian Schmidt says his dog, Bailey, costs about $9,000. She is an investment and partner the police department wants to protect.

"Even the same small amount Tyler received, it would be even worse for the dog because her nose is so powerful," officer Schmidt said.

That is why Carmel police now have Narcan for their canines too after a company recently donated the doses. Officer Schmidt said unlike humans, dogs need two doses of Narcan instead of one.

"Anything that happens to her or any of the dogs for that matter, it is upsetting for the handlers especially but departmentally, she is not different than one of us standing here," he said.

Thankfully, he has never had to use it. But in case something like officer Wolf's experience happens again, they want every officer to be saved.

"The drug epidemic, as far as I am concerned, is in every single part of society," said officer Wolf.