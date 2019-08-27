Enter to win Whitestown Brew Fest experience!

Posted 9:40 AM, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:43AM, August 27, 2019

Whitestown, IN – Enter to win a brew fest experience to the 5th Annual Whitestown Brew Fest, to be held on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at the Whitestown Municipal Complex.

This premium event will feature approximately 25 Indiana breweries and wineries offering attendees unlimited samples of hundreds of craft beers.  What makes this festival truly unique is the crowd voted home brew competition.  Approximately 40 home brewers compete to win the Whitestown Home Brew Trophy and mega prize.

This is a 21+ event. All attendees must show a valid photo I.D. at the door. You must be 21 years or older to attend the event—this includes designated drivers. No Exceptions!

 

 

 

 

Learn more at http://www.whitestownbrewfest.com/

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.