Enter to win Whitestown Brew Fest experience!

Whitestown, IN – Enter to win a brew fest experience to the 5th Annual Whitestown Brew Fest, to be held on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at the Whitestown Municipal Complex.

This premium event will feature approximately 25 Indiana breweries and wineries offering attendees unlimited samples of hundreds of craft beers. What makes this festival truly unique is the crowd voted home brew competition. Approximately 40 home brewers compete to win the Whitestown Home Brew Trophy and mega prize.

This is a 21+ event. All attendees must show a valid photo I.D. at the door. You must be 21 years or older to attend the event—this includes designated drivers. No Exceptions!

Learn more at http://www.whitestownbrewfest.com/