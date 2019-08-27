× IMPD officer dies of cancer, fire and police departments Tweet support

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Police Department (IMPD) has announced the death of Sgt. Charles Tice to cancer.

IMPD said Officer Tice passed away on Monday, August 26, according to their Twitter account.

On 8.26.19 we lost our brother to cancer. Sgt. Charles Tice, a 16-year veteran of IMPD lost his fight with this disease. Lt. Bethel stated "He fought the fight, put in the work, left us all better for having known him…now lets honor him and carry on what he has done for us." pic.twitter.com/f2kTN3cJFH — IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 27, 2019

Officers and other agencies took to Twitter on Tuesday to share support, including Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police:

Heartbreaking news from our brothers & sisters @IMPDnews. Thank you for your service to our great community Sgt. Tice, your legacy will live on. https://t.co/rVnjv2T9lZ — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) August 27, 2019

Speedway Fire Department:

From our fire service family to our brothers and sisters of the thin blue line, to the family of Sgt. Tice , May God hold you all in the hollow of his hands . All our prayers out bound to you @SPEEDWAYFIRE @IMPDnews https://t.co/Q3yclMaMQT — Speedway Fire Dept. (@SPEEDWAYFIRE) August 27, 2019

Wayne Township Fire Department:

God Speed Brother. 🙏 https://t.co/eWZ2F9dyDl — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) August 27, 2019

We are expecting more information when funeral information is released.

This story will be updated.