× Man dies after being struck by train in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been struck and killed by a train in Bloomington, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

At around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to an area southwest of the intersection of West 3rd Street and Muller Parkway in response to a man struck.

At this time, officials say they do not know what the unidentified man was doing on the railroad tracks.

This is a developing story.