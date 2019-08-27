× Police in Frankfort distribute free gun locks as part of national program

FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Frankfort Police Department (FPD) is partnering with Project ChildSafe to distribute free gun locks to firearm-carrying residents.

FPD said starting Tuesday, August 27, anyone who applies for a new or renewed handgun permit will receive a free gun lock.

In addition, members of the public who would like a gun lock can visit the police department and request one.

FPD Chief Troy Bacon said, “The goal of this project is to provide the public with free gun locks to ensure safe storage of their firearm. We want to encourage gun safety and help keep guns out of the hands of children”.

Bacon also thanked Detective Assistant Colleen Moore organizing the partnership with Project ChildSafe.

“Giving away free gun locks is definitely a step in the right direction to helping keep children safe,” said Bacon.

Project ChildSafe is a national program providing the Frankfort Police Department with 100 gun locks to hand out at no charge.

More information about Project ChildSafe and gun storage can be found at ProjectChildSafe.org.