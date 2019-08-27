Police release photo of car similar to one suspected in hit-and-run that injured Madison County teen

MADISON COUNTY, Ind.– The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a car connected to a hit-and-run where a teenage bicyclist was hit and left on the side of the road.

The 16-year-old boy was riding his bike with a friend on Aug. 18, at 3:22 p.m. on State Road 13. The teen was thrown from his bike when the driver hit him. Officials say the driver slowed down but then drove away.

The crash happened between 900 South and Fall Creek Drive. Another driver saw the crash and stopped to help. That witness told police the driver had been weaving and had to have known someone had been hit.

The victim had a broken femur and several other injuries, none of which were life-threatening.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s department announced they are searching for a 2001-2003 silver Hyundai Elantra. They noted the crash scene is a short drive from Anderson, Pendleton, Ingalls, Fortville, Noblesville, Fishers, McCordsville, and the Indianapolis area.

The car will have damage to the front passenger side. The headlight was broken and the fender and hood are most likely damaged.

The photo police provided is not the specific car in question, but is a similar vehicle with the same body style and color. Police described the suspect as a white male.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310 or the sheriff’s department at 765-642-0221. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be left anonymously.