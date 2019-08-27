Purdue Pharma confirms opioid settlement talks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Drug manufacturer Purdue Pharma confirmed with FOX59 Tuesday that it is in discussion to settle lawsuits against the company.

The following statement was sent to the newsroom around 5 p.m.:

“While Purdue Pharma is prepared to defend itself vigorously in the opioid litigation, the company has made clear that it sees little good coming from years of wasteful litigation and appeals. The people and communities affected by the opioid crisis need help now. Purdue believes a constructive global resolution is the best path forward, and the company is actively working with the state attorneys general and other plaintiffs to achieve this outcome.”

We spoke with Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill about the status of Indiana’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma earlier Tuesday, before Purdue Pharma’s announcement.

At that point, Hill didn’t think this case was ending anytime soon.

He said Oklahoma’s recent $572 million judgement against Johnson and Johnson was encouraging.

“When you see a trial that takes place over several weeks with complex evidentiary issues going through that process and it results in a significant on behalf of the state, that bodes well for those who have similar lawsuits across the country,” said Hill.

Indiana’s lawsuit said opioid prescription rates were so high in 2012 that, on average, there were 112 opioid prescriptions for every 100 residents in Indiana.

Though that number has declined since then, the lawsuit said they are still dangerously high.

It went on to claim Purdue Pharma bears substantial responsibility for causing the state’s opioid crisis, and it must bear substantial responsibility to help fix it.

FOX59 has reached out to Hill’s office since Purdue Pharma’s announcement to see if Indiana is involved in these settlement discussions, and have yet to hear back.

This story will be updated.