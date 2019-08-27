× Rain ending by afternoon; cooler, more comfortable air to settle in!

Areas of rain and storms will continue through lunchtime today for downtown Indianapolis! Eventually, a passing cold front will bring an end to the rain by the early afternoon, while skies slowly clear from west to east. A drop in dew points will also take hold by this evening, while skies begin to clear out through the Ohio Valley. Afternoon highs will reach near 80° by 4:00 pm, under increasing sunshine.

Expect a great evening for the Indy Indians game tonight against Toledo! Under clearing skies and drier air, be sure to have a light jacket for those later innings.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will bring a nice change in the pattern with more sunshine, lower dew points and another taste of fall-ish weather. Thursday still remains the pick of the week before heading into in the holiday weekend.

Speaking of this weekend, a wavering, weak, boundary will be in the area! Although, I anticipate a lot of dry time through Monday…daily, weak rain chances could be possible but nothing that indicates a wash out at all! More updates in the days ahead!