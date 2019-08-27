× Restaurant offering specialized mac and cheese bowls coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A restaurant that specializes in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls is coming to Indianapolis.

I Heart Mac & Cheese announced Tuesday that the first of three new Indiana locations will open in the Circle City next spring.

“I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fun, attractive concept and an affordable franchise model that is easy to operate, with support systems in place to help our partners be successful,” said Stephen Giordanella, I Heart Mac & Cheese CEO and Chairman. “We are thrilled to bring our popular concept into the state of Indiana.”

The fast-casual restaurant says it’s known for its custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches.

Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli or cauliflower base along with seven different proteins, vegetables, and cheeses. Gluten-free options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation.

In addition to customized options, the menu includes specialty chef special items like baked chicken parmesan, baked meatball parmesan, the Cuban, pepperoni pizza, and lobster & white truffle mac, among others. Customers can pair their meals with a side of tomato soup and finish it with a selection of desserts such as mini chocolate chip cookies and marshmallow treats.

For more information on I Heart Mac & Cheese, visit iheartmacandcheese.com.