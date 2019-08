× Southbound I-65 closed in Tippecanoe County after semi rollover

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) said a semi rollover has closed both lanes of southbound I-65 near the 164.5 mile marker.

ISP is asking the public to seek alternate routes.

The accident is about four miles south of the State Road 38 exit, according to police.

It is unknown how long before the lanes reopen.

Police said the driver is ok.

