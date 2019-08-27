× Sunshine and milder air returns, eyes on the Labor Day weekend

SUNSHINE RETURNS

Skies brightened late Tuesday as refreshing northwest winds begin to blow. The clouds were thick early in the day and it looked like we were on our way to another October-like sky. A passing cold front signaled an end to the rain and the return to sunshine.

What a change we’ve had over the past ten days in our August weather. The first two weeks we failed to produce a quarter-inch of rain and sunshine was abundant. Since the 17th of the month we’ve had over 3″ of rainfall and several nearly completely overcast days. August annually is the sunniest month of the year with 68% the possible sunshine. It has now lowered to only 48%.

DRY TIME RETURNS

Rainfall chances are on hold for a few days but start to rise again as we enter the long holiday weekend. At this distance, the humidity will rise and increase the shower and storm threat starting Friday. Coverage of rainfall is looking rather minimal and only peaks at or about 30% Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures for the the weekend will average the coolest for a Labor Day weekend since 2014. It will not be cool but milder than last year when two of the three days topped 90-degrees. The three day high average will be 82°.